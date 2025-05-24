20-time champion to attack John Cena and cost him the match at SNME? - 3 ways the Undisputed WWE Champion can lose to R-Truth

R-Truth is gearing up to take on John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event, and it will be an emotional showdown for Truth. Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship isn't at stake, so if the 53-year-old comes out on top, he could soon be in line for a title shot.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, that's a big challenge, especially since Truth hasn't scored a win on TV since December 2024.

Will Truth manage to shock the world and beat the legendary star? Here are three ways he can overcome the Franchise Player:

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

#3. Cody Rhodes could return to cost John Cena

Ad

Cody Rhodes hasn't appeared on WWE shows since he dropped the title at WrestleMania 41. However, that might change during Saturday Night’s Main Event. The American Nightmare was recently seen in Orlando, just a few hours from where SNME is taking place.

This could suggest that a return might be on the horizon. If the Cenation Leader resorts to any sneaky tactics, he might jump in during the match to deliver a Cross Rhodes to Cena while the referee is preoccupied with something.

Ad

R-Truth could then take his time crawling over to Cena to make the pin, pulling off a surprising victory. The audience could erupt in excitement as Rhodes gazes back at the ring, paving the way for an intense rematch with Cena at the Money in the Bank PLE.

#2. 20-time champion Randy Orton could show up to help Truth win

It looks like John Cena may have ended his feud with Randy Orton for good, but The Viper could show up at Saturday Night’s Main Event to strike the 17-time World Champion and reignite the rivalry. Cena defeated Orton at Backlash, but it wasn’t exactly a fair win. The Legend Killer might be out for payback after The Franchise Player hit him with a low blow to secure the victory.

Ad

During the match, right when Cena is about to deliver the Attitude Adjustment, Orton might sneak in and land a quick RKO while the referee's not looking. R-Truth could then go for the pin for an unexpected victory. This could kick off a fresh chapter in the heated Cena-Orton rivalry.

#1. R-Truth could get an upset victory by rolling up John Cena

Another way R-Truth could beat John Cena is with a clean but surprising victory. Cena could dominate the majority of the bout and look poised for victory. However, just when it seems like he’s got it in the bag, Truth could surprise him. He might quickly roll Cena up and secure a shocking pin for the win.

The referee could count to three before Cena could kick out. Following the match, the Undisputed WWE champion could lose his temper and viciously beat up R-Truth to regain his heat. He could deliver a devastating Attitude Adjustment to show everyone that he remains the Last Real Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aviral Shukla Aviral Shukla is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda that has been a fan of the wrestling business for over a decade. He's been writing about wrestling on the internet since 2014 at places like RingsideNews, PWMania and others. Know More