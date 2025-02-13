20-time champion to return and add himself to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

Fans have been anticipating Cody Rhodes going up against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41. While this could happen, Randy Orton might involve himself in the feud to make it a three-way dance.

Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble and chose to battle Gunther at WrestleMania 41. This has left Cody Rhodes without a challenger for The Show of Shows. After coming short in the 30-man match, John Cena announced he'd be competing in the Elimination Chamber match to earn a World Championship opportunity. However, things could take a wild turn.

Months after suffering a brutal Piledriver, Randy Orton could return to action, possibly as a heel. He could finally start a feud with Cody over the Undisputed WWE Championship leading to The Show of Shows. If that happens, he could get added to The American Nightmare's match against the Men's Elimination Chamber winner, which could be Cena in this case.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The former face of the company John Cena up against his arch nemesis and the current face of the promotion would be a dream match worthy of headlining The Grandest Stage of Them All. While it is possible and could lead to great storytelling, it should be noted this is just speculation.

Other possible matches for Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

If the three megastars don't battle each other, they could still be involved in big-time matches in Las Vegas. If Randy Orton continues to be a babyface upon his return, he will certainly target Kevin Owens, possibly leading to a match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Another possible scenario for Cody Rhodes could be having a much-anticipated battle with CM Punk, for which The Best in The World will have to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

In case John Cena comes short at Elimination Chamber, he could start a rivalry with someone at the event. This could be Logan Paul, who has been open about his desire to battle the 16-time World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback