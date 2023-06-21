20-time champion could take out Roman Reigns upon return to WWE at Money in the Bank

During the first year of Roman Reigns' WWE title reign as The Tribal Chief, there was something frequently happening in the closing moments of his matches - the return of an iconic superstar to challenge him next. We've seen Edge, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar do it, one after the other, in the span of a few months in mid-2021.

Money in the Bank closed out two years ago with John Cena's return, setting up a match against The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam. The UK crowd in O2 Arena could be receiving the honor of witnessing the return of The Legend Killer, Randy Orton.

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton was rumored to happen at SummerSlam last year. The buildup was evident that whether the bout would have happened at the major show or not, WWE was heading in that direction.

A new report has now surfaced online this week, stating that The Viper is ready to be back any time this summer. If Orton is, in fact, ready for a comeback, Roman Reigns being his first opponent makes the most sense.

The moment can even be saved for the fallout edition of either RAW or SmackDown following the premium live event on July 1st.

If it happens in London, where the "Bloodline Civil War" is likely to close out the show, the pop will be humongous, and all the stars who were in the storyline part of The Viper's injury will be in the ring.

WWE Universe sorely misses Randy Orton at this point, which directly means that upon return, he will be the hottest babyface. Putting him up against Reigns is certainly the logical way to go.

If not Roman Reigns, then WWE could instead book a 15th world title win for Randy Orton

Seth Rollins and Randy Orton also have a long history that dates back to their days as part of The Authority. Times have changed now, and the World Heavyweight Championship is back.

Being an improved version of the belt Orton retired, targeting The Visionary on RAW could also translate to compelling television. It'd be a massive boost for the title as well.

More importantly, if he wins, it will be a 15th title win for Randy Orton more plausible. With stars such as Riddle and GUNTHER on the red brand, the company has some major dream matches in their hands involving The Legend Killer.

Based on the report, does Randy Orton's return make the most sense on SmackDown against Roman Reigns or on RAW against Seth Rollins? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

