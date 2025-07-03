20-time champion to turn heel & cost Cody Rhodes; 6 ft 5 in star makes new stable? 3 Ways The American Nightmare can lose at SummerSlam 2025

Cody Rhodes won the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament by taking down Randy Orton in the final at the Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last weekend. This victory earned him the right to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

In his interview after the match, The American Nightmare promised to reclaim the title from Cena at SummerSlam.

However, given that it's Cena's Retirement Tour, it looks pretty unlikely that he'll hand over the title to The American Nightmare at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Keeping that in mind, here are three ways Cody Rhodes may lose to John Cena at SummerSlam 2025:

#3. 20-time WWE champion Randy Orton may turn heel and cost Cody Rhodes

The Viper has changed his persona several times during his career. He could potentially join forces with John Cena and The Rock at SummerSlam. The Apex Predator could come out to help Cena retain his title. Randy is a 14-time World Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time US Champion, and a four-time tag team champion, but it’s been quite a while since the 45-year-old last held a title, especially a world championship.

He was visibly gutted after losing his second King of the Ring Tournament final in successive years last weekend. Hence, The Legend Killer might be ready to do anything to grab a world title again, even if it means joining forces with The Great One. Orton joining forces with The Last Real Champion and the six-foot-five-inch Hollywood megastar could lead to the creation of a formidable faction that might take full control of the company. Orton's intense demeanor might make him a perfect match with Cena and The Final Boss.

#2. Seth Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract

The Visionary might show up in the final moments of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025, just like he did during Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31, and turn it into a Triple Threat Match.

He could end up pinning a fatigued Cody Rhodes to secure the title. If the Stamford-based promotion doesn’t want to delay Seth's cash-in, SummerSlam will be the perfect stage for him to do it.

This would conclude Mr. Money in the Bank's journey from WrestleMania 41 to SummerSlam 2025, showcasing his crew's development and setting him up to take control of the company heading into The Show of Shows next year.

#1. The Rock could send Paul Heyman to cost Cody Rhodes

The Rock had a solid bond with Paul Heyman during his time with the OG Bloodline. Hence, he could reach out to the 59-year-old to help Cena retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in New Jersey. While it seems a bit far-fetched, anything is possible in the global juggernaut.

Heyman caught everyone off guard by joining forces with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Fans may witness another surprise at SummerSlam if The Wiseman comes in to cost Cody Rhodes the title with the support of his new allies.

The Rock might later say that he and The Wiseman had been in touch since WrestleMania 41, and all the stuff that went down with Cody Rhodes was a part of their plan.

