Why did Paul Heyman call Roman Reigns AND The Rock? Predicting what he said at the end of WWE RAW

Paul Heyman brought two smartphones to WWE RAW this week. The Wiseman had Roman Reigns and The Rock on speed dial following Cody Rhodes’ major announcement. For those unaware, The American Nightmare said he is hunting The Bloodline, contrary to popular belief.

Social media is abuzz with all kinds of speculations as to what Heyman would’ve said to the Tribal Chief and The Great One. One might assume it would be something to the effect of ‘we need to be cautious because Cody Rhodes is refusing to submit.’

Also, he could just be relaying the post-main event interaction between himself and Cody to the two members of The Bloodline. It is worth mentioning that both Roman Reigns and The Rock will be on SmackDown this Friday to continue the build to WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief will meet The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This match has been a year in the making. Reigns had defeated Rhodes in their first encounter for the WWE title in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

What did Paul Heyman said to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW?

Paul Heyman was spotted watching Cathy Kelley’s interview with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on WWE RAW this week. Michael Cole confirmed The Wiseman was indeed on the show. Heyman made his presence known following Waller’s defeat at the hand of Rhodes.

The veteran manager brought three “suspended NYPD cops” to take on The American Nightmare. Before the men got in the ring, Heyman told Rhodes to withdraw his challenge to The Rock or The Bloodline would hunt him down.

For those unaware, the two-time Royal Rumble winner had issued a challenge to the Great One at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

It remains to be seen if The Rock will accept Cody’s challenge for a singles match on WWE SmackDown this Friday.