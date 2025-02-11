20-time champion to turn heel and help John Cena win his 17th WWE World Title? Chances explored 

John Cena has announced himself for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, and this will be his second chance to secure a spot at WrestleMania 41. Fans hoped The Champ would win the Royal Rumble men's match, but Jey Uso snatched that victory from the 16-time world champion.

So far, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and John Cena have been confirmed for the men's match. To win his record-breaking 17th world championship at The Show of Shows, The Champ must win the Elimination Chamber men's match. Once he wins, he will emerge as Cody Rhodes' challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

At WrestleMania 41, The American Nightmare needs to keep watching over his shoulders during the championship match. While no one may interfere to make Cena lose, some superstars might intervene to ensure Rhodes loses the match. Interestingly, one superstar who might intervene to help John Cena secure the victory is one of his greatest rivals, Randy Orton!

During the match, The Viper could turn heel and launch an assault on Cody Rhodes to help John Cena become a 17-time world champion. Instead of embracing The Champ for breaking the world record, the 20-time champion could revive their former on-screen rivalry by explaining his true intentions.

He might then reveal that helping Cena win the championship was done to challenge him for the same and retire him for good! Triple H can revive the intense rivalry the duo shared, significantly shaping the wrestling landscape. The Champ's final match in the company can be his iconic babyface character battling Randy Orton's conniving heel character.

Currently, The Apex Predator is inactive due to a cervical injury, and there is no set timeline for his return to the WWE ring.

WWE Hall of Famer predicts John Cena's fate at WrestleMania 41

There is no doubt that the WWE Universe wants to see John Cena win his 17th world championship. Since Jey Uso has challenged Gunther for WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes is wide open for The Grandest Stage of All.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted what will happen with the 47-year-old at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.

"I think Cena is coming out of Elimination Chamber as the winner. I think it's gonna be Cena [vs.] Cody. (...) I think you're going to get your passing of the torch moment. I think it's gonna be Cena [vs. Rhodes]."

The Leader of Cenation did not have to enter any qualifying matches to participate in the men's match. He announced himself and Triple H agreed!

