20-time champion to win his first title in 2 years at WWE WrestleMania? Exploring potential twist

A veteran WWE Superstar could capture his first title in two years at WrestleMania 40. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble and will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the biggest show of the year. Randy Orton, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and United States Champion Logan Paul have all qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday in Perth, Australia.

Randy Orton was out of action for over a year and has not been champion since he teamed with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle in RK-Bro. The unlikely duo captured the RAW Tag Team Championship on the March 7, 2022 episode of the red brand. RK-Bro lost the titles in a Winner Takes All match on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown before Orton stepped away due to a back issue.

Orton returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 and competed in the Fatal 4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024 but came up short. The Viper could decide to move on from trying to get revenge on The Bloodline and focus on capturing gold.

If he does not win the Men's Elimination Chamber, there is also the possibility that he could challenge for the Intercontinental or United States Championships at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Bill Apter believes Randy Orton would be the perfect opponent for WWE RAW star

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that Randy Orton would be the perfect WWE Superstar to dethrone Gunther as Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter opined that The Viper should go after Gunther. He noted that the two stars are on different brands at the moment, but that issue could be easily rectified.

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion." [0:50 onwards]

Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso tonight on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Orton can punch his ticket to WrestleMania 40 by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match this weekend.

Would you like to see a match between Randy Orton and Gunther? Let us know in the comments section below.