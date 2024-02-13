Former champion to return after 710 days? - 5 possible finishes for Jey Uso vs Gunther on WWE RAW

Jey Uso vs. Gunther is set for WWE RAW next week. The match was made official after Main Event Jey and The New Day picked up a win over Imperium in a six-man tag team match on the latest episode of the red brand. Jey laid out the challenge for the Intercontinental Championship last week.

WWE had teased a match between the YEET Master and the Ring General a couple of weeks ago after Jey came to the aid of Xavier Woods following his match against Ludwig Kaiser. It is worth mentioning that Woods and Kofi Kingston are engaged in a feud with Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

That being said, let’s take a look at five possible finishes for Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW next week:

#5. The Ring General continues his title run

Gunther is one of, if not the most decorated Intercontinental Champions of all time. The Ring General has held the workman’s title for 600+ days and counting. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and The Miz are among the many men who have tried and failed against the Austrian powerhouse.

Triple H won’t just have Gunther lose his Intercontinental Championship on a random episode of RAW. The former NXT UK Champion has a plethora of finishers he could possibly pull off to retain his title against Jey Uso when they collide next week.

#4. Jey Uso vs Gunther ends in a no contest

No contest endings were frequent under the Vince McMahon regime. That certainly doesn’t seem to be the case under Triple H. WWE’s Chief Content Officer likes to keep no contest endings for the purpose of extending storylines and feuds.

Assuming Triple H wants to continue with Jey Uso vs. Gunther past WWE RAW next week, The Game may book a no contest ending to the Intercontinental Championship clash. The match could possibly end due to a multi-man brawl also involving The New Day and the rest of Imperium.

#3. New Intercontinental Champion

The Intercontinental Championship feels like the most important title on WWE television thanks to the work Gunther has put into restoring its prestige. The Ring General has defended the title week in and out, elevating its status in the process.

The current WWE RAW roster is stacked with talent, but very few have the support of the people like Jey Uso does. The former multi-time tag team champion could possibly kick off his singles title run in shocking fashion by beating the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

#2. Jimmy Uso interferes

Jimmy Uso shocked the WWE Universe and his twin brother when he entered the Men’s Royal Rumble at No. 2. The siblings had an epic stare-down to a huge pop from the crowd. The interaction elicited a reaction from their Hall of Famer father Rikishi, as well.

While WWE has kept the twins separate on the Road to WrestleMania 40, they are rumored to have a singles match on The Biggest Stage of Them All. It is possible Jimmy Uso could show up out of jealousy or on Roman Reigns’ order to influence the outcome of Jey Uso vs. Gunther.

#1. Big E returns to action after 700+ days

Fans want Big E to return to in-ring competition and reunite with The New Day against Imperium. The former WWE Champion was last seen in action on the March 11, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He suffered a neck injury that night.

While Big E hasn’t provided a definitive timetable for his return, he could possibly make a triumphant comeback during or in the aftermath of Jey Uso vs. Gunther to set his sights on the Ring General and the Intercontinental Championship.

