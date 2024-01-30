Jey Uso sends a message to Jimmy Uso following WWE Royal Rumble

Jey Uso took to social media to send a message to Jimmy Uso following their confrontation during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The 2024 Royal Rumble Match was started by The Usos, with Jey entering at #1 and Jimmy entering at #2. Back at SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy betrayed his brother and cost him a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Jey shared a photo of his confrontation with Jimmy and teased a potential future match against his brother.

"2024 [cold face emoji]," wrote Jey.

Following Jimmy's betrayal, he returned to The Bloodline and is an active member of the faction. Meanwhile, Jey jumped ship to Monday Night RAW and is focusing on his singles career.

Jey Uso spoke quite highly of his brother Jimmy Uso

In the lead-up to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Jey Uso spoke quite highly of his brother.

Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, Jey broke character to praise Jimmy, claiming that his brother is a "funny dude."

"Jimmy’s a funny dude, naturally, man. He’s got it. He’s only shown like snippets of that stuff on TV. But we are always belly rolling all the time around him in the locker room, [and] behind the scenes. I’m just glad people are starting to see that, man," he said.

The Main Event Jey added:

"Never in a million years did I think we’d be split and handling both shows. And they have a lot of segments. When I’m on, I have a lot of segments. So I appreciate that. And yeah, I do miss them [The Bloodline]. I see them come out as a group; I automatically know. I see it in their faces; they’re having fun. Especially my brother, Jimmy, on that side. He’s having fun, and I’m happy for him. He’s breaking out of his shell now, Uce. If you can see that."

A match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso is rumored to take place at WrestleMania 40.

