20-time WWE champion to put his career on the line at WrestleMania? Exploring potential retirement tease

WrestleMania 40 is being pushed as the biggest that has ever taken place, which means that WWE needs to up the stakes in some of its matches.

While the card is already stacked, one match that many fans expect to happen is Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton after the United States Champion cost The Viper his chance to wrestle for the World Heavyweight Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

There hasn't been much build to this match on WWE SmackDown with The Bloodline focus, but Orton could up the stakes to ensure he is handed a one-on-one match against Logan Paul.

The 14-time World Champion has spoken about retirement and recently returned from 18 months on the sidelines after requiring back surgery. The Viper already hinted that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, but at WrestleMania, he could put his career on the line to get his revenge on Logan Paul.

The Show of Shows would be the perfect place to put his career on the line, and given Orton's current popularity as a babyface, the match will become one of the most anticipated bouts in 'Mania history.

Ric Flair put his career on the line against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 and came up short. WrestleMania 30 saw the end of the streak, which was seen as one of the biggest moments of the show.

Could Logan Paul retire Randy Orton if the two men face off at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Randy Orton has had a lengthy WWE career and achieved more than many current wrestlers could even imagine.

The former Intercontinental Champion has nothing left to prove and could already be thinking about what role in the business he could transition into when he decides it's time to hang up his boots.

Logan Paul is an up-and-coming star who has what it takes to be one of the greatest of all time, and he just needs something to push him to the top of the mountain, and a match that's career vs. title at WrestleMania could do just that.

Randy Orton and Logan Paul already have the chemistry to pull it off, and if it is done correctly, it could be built up in the coming weeks as one of the biggest WrestleMania surprises.

Do you think Randy Orton should put his career on the line for a shot at The United States Championship at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.

