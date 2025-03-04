20-time WWE champion to turn heel and join forces with The Rock and John Cena on SmackDown? Analyzing the chances

John Cena shocked the world at the end of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 by selling his "soul" to The Rock and attacking Cody Rhodes. The show marked the beginning of one of the biggest alliances ever in pro wrestling history.

If a megastar like John Cena sold out to The Final Boss, there may be other top names willing to join him, too. One such star could be Randy Orton, who has not achieved much success in WWE in recent years, just like Cena. The Viper last held a world championship in 2020. Hence, he may combine forces with The Rock and Cena on SmackDown to reach the top again.

The Brahma Bull has seemingly chosen The Franchise Player as the star who will be his champion on SmackDown. He may want a Corporate Champion on WWE RAW, too, and Randy Orton could sell his "soul" to become the next World Heavyweight Champion.

The Apex Predator is currently on SmackDown. If he starts working with The Rock, he may be moved to RAW with the help of The Final Boss. For those unaware, Rocky is also a member of TKO's Board of Directors.

Moving to RAW could also allow Orton to exact revenge on Gunther, who defeated him twice last year. The Rock could use The Viper to deal with stars like CM Punk on the red brand.

The potential alliance could plant the seeds for Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the future. Orton is a 20-time champion, having held the WWE, World Heavyweight, United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team titles.

While the prospect of Orton turning heel seems intriguing, it is just speculation at this point.

Randy Orton is interested in working with John Cena during his WWE retirement tour

Randy Orton and John Cena share a storied history. They have faced each other many times in the past and even worked together on some occasions. The two carried WWE on their shoulders for more than a decade. Hence, it would make sense if they did something together one final time before Cena hangs up his boots in December 2025.

In a conversation with Cody Rhodes on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Randy Orton revealed that he approached John Cena about one last match. However, Cena seemingly rejected the idea.

"I would love to work with the man and have a couple of TVs or more to set it up and really make something special of it, because no matter how much we faced each other back in the day, almost to the point where people were sick of it, when people look back and think about it they're like, 'Oh, Orton, Cena, wow, it was this amazing rivalry.'"

The Viper wants to work with the 16-time World Champion one last time. If a match is not possible, they could shock the world and do something different by working side-by-side in WWE.

