20 WWE Superstars and what happened when they first met The Undertaker

While The Undertaker is among the most respected Superstars in WWE history, he is also one of the most intimidating.

WWE is currently celebrating 30 years of The Undertaker by releasing interviews and archive footage of The Deadman on the WWE Network. The latest Undertaker-themed show, Meeting The Undertaker, showed various WWE Superstars talking about their first experiences with the legendary Superstar.

The man behind The Undertaker character, Mark Calaway, has revealed plenty of details about himself in out-of-character interviews in 2020. Now the likes of Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, and Steve Austin have had their say on the WWE icon.

In this article, let’s recap all the stories that The Undertaker’s co-workers told during the WWE Network show.

#20 and #19 When Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas met The Undertaker

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas are the sons of former WWE Superstar Mike Rotunda (aka I.R.S.). Wyatt said both he and Dallas met The Undertaker backstage when they were children.

The Undertaker joked around by showing off his eye-roll trick to the two kids. However, Dallas got freaked out and decided to kick The Undertaker in the shin before running away.

Wyatt said The Undertaker saw him and Dallas backstage around 15 years later. He asked the brothers, “Which one of you a**holes is the one that kicked me in the shin?”

#18 When Shane McMahon met The Undertaker

The Undertaker met Vince McMahon at the WWE Chairman’s house in 1990. Shane McMahon recalled that he was also at home on the day that The Undertaker visited.

Vince had a meeting in another room, so he told his son to talk to The Undertaker. Shane said the conversation was a little awkward at first but they soon hit it off and got along.

#17 When Jeff Hardy met The Undertaker

A 16-year-old newcomer to the wrestling business, Jeff Hardy first met The Undertaker at a WWE RAW taping in 1994. He originally thought the fake Undertaker, Brian Lee, was Mark Calaway. Once he met the real Undertaker, he found the experience “very surreal”.

#16 When Randy Orton met The Undertaker

The Undertaker once watched Randy Orton and some of WWE’s other up-and-coming Superstars at an Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) show. Orton said he was “shaking in his boots” when he spoke to The Deadman backstage.