20 year veteran needs to return to in-ring action and humble AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown 

AJ Styles has been up to all sorts of trouble on WWE SmackDown lately. The Phenomenal One swerved Cody Rhodes on last week's episode to indicate he's still gunning for the Undisputed WWE Championship. One man has stood in his way of a rematch against the American Nightmare.

Nick Aldis turned down AJ Styles' proposal of a rematch when they spoke two weeks ago. The WWE SmackDown general manager made it clear that the former two-time WWE Champion had his opportunity and needed to head to the back of the line.

The Brit showed his authority over a star whom he knows extremely well. The Face that Runs the Place took matters into his own hands by attacking Cody Rhodes after teasing a retirement.

Nick Aldis might contemplate putting his ring gear back on and teaching Styles a lesson about respect. He has shown throughout his GM tenure that he's stern.

WWE SmackDown GM Aldis can't allow AJ Styles to challenge for the world title again

Nick Aldis had to put his personal feelings aside and remain professional when rejecting AJ Styles' rematch request. It was a tough situation, given that they know each other extremely well.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion shared many years in the Impact Zone with Styles. He's seen The Phenomenal One reach the pinnacle of pro wrestling during that time.

The 6'4 Brit knows Styles has done it all, and his desperation for a title rematch is born out of frustration. Aldis cannot let his authority come under scrutiny, and he should continue to refuse to give him another shot at Cody Rhodes.

Aldis and Styles could battle at Clash at the Castle

There is no better way for Aldis to show his authority than by facing AJ Styles in the ring. He's yet to compete in the Stamford-based promotion since being appointed WWE SmackDown GM by Triple H last October.

Aldis should refuse to give Styles his desired title match and instead take control of the situation. He should book a one-on-one match with the former TNA star at Clash at the Castle, which is pretty close to his homeland (Norfolk, England).

Fans have been impressed with Aldis since he took on the WWE SmackDown GM role. He could garner more attention by stepping into the ring for the first time since October last year.

Aldis was known as Magnus in TNA and has also performed in NWA. He made his pro wrestling debut in 2004, so he has 20 years of experience.

Solo Sikoa could come into the title equation

Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to finish his story and win the Undisputed WWE Championship. He's since defended it against AJ Styles at Backlash and Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring.

Nick Aldis appears to want a fresh challenger for Rhodes, which is why Styles' issues have occurred. Solo Sikoa is arguably WWE SmackDown's top heel at the moment due to his role as The Bloodline's temporary Tribal Chief.

Solo Sikoa could challenge for the world title at Clash at the Castle, which is ironically where he made his main roster debut. It could lead to Roman Reigns' return, with the two seemingly headed for a war over The Bloodline's leadership.

