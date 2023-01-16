2005 Royal Rumble Botch: When Vince McMahon crippled himself temporarily

Pro wrestling is scripted, and wrestlers are already aware of the order and outcome of the matches, but the 2005 Royal Rumble botch proved that anything could happen in this sport - even if you're someone like Vince McMahon.

One of the most anticipated premium live events in WWE is the Royal Rumble. The 30-man Rumble match has surprise entrants each year, with the winner getting a spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All. With an event of this magnitude, some mistakes are bound to happen along the way.

The 2005 Royal Rumble featured an interesting card but a more interesting main event. The last two stars were Batista and John Cena. After The Animal lifted Cena for a Batista Bomb, he lost balance, causing him to fall out of the ring, essentially eliminating both of them.

The unplanned ending of the match caused the referees to go back and forth between deciding who was the rightful winner. Minutes later, the Executive Chairman was visibly angry as he ran into the ring. On his way in, he accidentally damaged his quads and couldn't stand up. Despite the injury, the Executive Chairman was still instructing those inside the ring.

The match was eventually restarted between the two men. It didn't take long for the Marvel actor to eliminate his opponent and officially become the winner.

Vince McMahon looks back at his 2005 Royal Rumble botch

It has been years since the botch, and due to its bizarreness, many people are still talking about it. However, it looks like the Executive Chairman is looking back at it with no hard feelings.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon explained how his 2005 Royal Rumble botch was a unique case.

"Actually I've blown the left one out twice, that was very unique. Not too many people can sever their quad tendons at the same time, that takes talent. Because you have no use of your legs at all, when you sever your quad tendons and again both of them at the same time, you can't walk, you can't stand, you can't anything so you have to learn how to work all over again."

Many unforeseen circumstances have been made during the Royal Rumble matches, but some of them clearly made the event even more memorable. Fortunately, it's a good thing that most of them didn't have any major repercussions.

