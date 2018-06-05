2018's Best-of-the-Best: Top 7 WWE Superstars from the first-half of 2018

A look back at the top 7 Superstars who made the first-half of 2018 great!

The monster among men

What a year 2018 has been, and to think, it's only halfway over! There has been an abundance of top-notch feuds and plenty of quality in-ring action to keep us all entertained.

As we look back at the first half of 2018, it's pretty easy to see who the MVP's have been thus far and some of those Superstars have probably come as a surprise to most of us.

In this column, we take a look back at the best of the best from the first half of 2018. Come along with us as we countdown the top WWE Superstars from the first half of 2018

#7 Elias

No one expected this guy to have the year he's had!

Let's kick things off with a person who is probably the most surprising name on the list, yet currently one of my favorite Superstars on the roster.

Elias is having what appears to be a breakout year for himself as a WWE Superstar. As we head into the second half of the year, Elias is poised to continue climbing towards those ever elusive brass rings at the top of WWE's RAW roster.

Prior to 2018, there was not much known about Elias. Coming onto the main roster, he knew that he would not really be considered to be someone who would be in the title scene.

With that said, Elias used that as motivation to push him even harder, so that he could prove to the entire world just how good the man they call Elias truly is.

Elias is currently main eventing RAW on a regular basis. His merchandise is flying off the shelves and all over the world, fans are "Walking With Elias."

At this point, he is only held back by his own limitations, in his own mind. Elias has the opportunity to achieve a lot, if he continues to perform at this level.