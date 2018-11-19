2018 WWE Yearly KliqPod Award Nominees

Daniel Bryan

Now that 2018 is winding down we take a look back at some of the greatest performers, matches and moments. From Braun Strowman flipping cars, Roman Reigns heartbreaking announcement, to AJ Styles dominant WWE Championship run The KliqPodcast has you covered with all the nominees over the past 11 months. Don't forget to comment below, let us know what you think of the nominees.

Performance of the Year

Braun Strowman

(This is defined as best single performance or feat while in a match win or lose)

Seth Rollins - RAW 02/19/2018 (The 60 Minute Gauntlet Performance)

Braun Strowman - Greatest Royal Rumble 04/27/2018 (13 Eliminations)

Finn Balor - Royal Rumble 01/28/2018 (57:38 Minutes of Survival)

Ronda Rousey - WrestleMania 34 04/08/2018 (Stealing the Show)

Best Returning Competitor/Team of the Year

Rey Mysterio

(Defined as return from lengthy absence or a former Superstar)

Dean Ambrose - RAW 08/13/2018 (Return of the Ambrose Asylum and The Shield)

Bobby Lashley - RAW 04/09/2018 (Lashley Returns Home)

Drew McIntyre - NXT 04/12/2018 (The Golden Child Breaks Into NXT)

Rey Mysterio - Smackdown Live 10/09/2018 (619 Back on Smackdown Live)

'Holy Sh*t' Moment of the Year

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns - Greatest Royal Rumble 04/27/2018 (Spear Through the Cage)

Tomasso Caimpa - NXT Takeover 06/16/2018 (Handcuffed DDT on Exposed Wood)

Randy Orton - Hell in a Cell 09/16/2018 (Twisting Jeff Hardy's Ear)

Adam Cole - NXT Takeover 08/18/2018 (Moonsault Superkick)

Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 34 04/08/2018 (Brock Opens Reigns Head)

Becky Lynch - Evolution 10/28/2018 (Charlotte gets put Through Tables)

Ricochet - NXT Takeover 11/17/2018 (Double Moonsault atop WarGames)

Toughest To Watch Moment of the Year

Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan - RAW 09/24/2018 (Liv Knocked Out)

Becky Lynch - RAW 11/12/2018 (Nia Breaks Becky's Face)

Roman Reigns - RAW 10/22/2018 (Roman Leukemia Announcement)

Tomasso Caimpa - NXT Takeover 06/16/2018 (Spitting on Gargano's Wedding Ring)

Match of the Year (Women's)

Becky vs. Charlotte

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax - Money in the Bank 06/17/2018 (Ronda Dominates)

Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler - NXT Takeover 02/14/2018 (Shayna Destroys)

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte - Evolution 10/28/2018 (Last Woman Standing)

Allysin Kay vs. Mia Yim - Mae Young Classic 09/19/2018 (Round 1: Fight)

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai - Evolution 10/28/2018 (Finals)

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax - WrestleMania 34 04/08/2018 (RAW Women's Title)

Match of the Year (Men's)

Gargano vs. Black

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins - RAW 08/27/18 (Kevin Stuns Rollins, Then Quits)

Johnny Gargano vs. Cien Almas - NXT Takeover 01/27/2018 (Similar Styles Clash)

Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream - NXT Takeover 06/16/2018 (Match Full of Swag)

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles - SummerSlam 08/19/2018 (I'll be your Daddy)

Tomasso Caimpa vs. Johnny Gargano - NXT Takeover 06/16/2018 (Disrespect)

Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali - 205 Live 07/03/2018 (Those Moves Though...)

Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano - NXT Takeover 11/17/2018 (Misery)

Wrestler of the Year (Women's)

Asuka

Asuka - Winner of First Ever Women's Royal Rumble / Undefeated Until WrestleMania

Shayna Baszler - 2 Time Women's NXT Champion / 77 Win Percentage in 2018

Carmella - Only Competitor to Win Women's Money in the Bank / 4th Smackdown Champ

Charlotte - Multiple Time SmackDown Champ / First Ever Last Women's Standing

Becky Lynch - Multiple Time SmackDown Champion / First Ever Last Women's Standing

Wrestler of the Year (Men's)

Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman - Greatest Royal Rumble Winner / Record Setting Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins - I.C. Champion / Multiple Tag Team Champion

AJ Styles - 330 Consecutive Days WWE Champ / 79 Win Percentage in 2018

Roman Reigns - Most Main Event Matches / WWE Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar - Multiple Time Universal Champion / Competed and Won in UFC

Do you agree with our Nominees? This can change before the end of the year. Check back with KliqPod to see the winners.