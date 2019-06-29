2019 WWE Half-Year Report: Best Male Superstar

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.63K // 29 Jun 2019, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who has been the Best WWE Male Superstar of 2019 so far?

With July 2019 on the horizon, it is time to take our annual look at how WWE’s Superstars have been performing in the first six months of the year.

There are over 70 men currently assigned to the main roster, with many of them competing on both Raw and SmackDown Live since the introduction of the ‘Wild Card Rule’, and fans have witnessed over 200 matches from the men’s divisions across the two brands so far in 2019, but who stands out as the Best Male Superstar?

Seth Rollins, for example, has spoken like a locker room leader in his recent WWE-related media interviews and social media posts, but have his in-ring performances been strong enough to make him the top guy on the roster?

Over on SmackDown Live, Kofi Kingston has been on an unprecedented winning streak of 21 matches since WrestleMania 35, so has he leapfrogged the likes of Rollins and Roman Reigns as WWE’s best male Superstar?

In this article, we’ve trawled through the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters to decide on our top five male main-roster Superstars of the year from January to June.

Honourable mentions: Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Andrade, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan.

#5 Bray Wyatt

If this list was based on in-ring appearances alone, Bray Wyatt would be excluded due to his grand total of zero televised matches in 2019.

Thankfully for the former Wyatt Family leader, we are being extra lenient this year by also looking at the characters behind the in-ring performers in our countdown, which means Wyatt simply cannot be ignored.

Advertisement

During a time when many fans are questioning WWE’s storyline arcs and booking decisions, Wyatt is one of the few people who everybody seems to enjoy watching.

Granted, it remains to be seen whether the ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments will result in better matches and storylines for the one-time WWE champion upon his in-ring return, but the early signs suggest that Wyatt’s creepy new character could be a serious main-event player.

1 / 5 NEXT