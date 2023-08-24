WWE made a big deal about this year's Draft, adding NXT back to the mix. Stars like Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, Cameron Grimes, Grayson Waller, and Pretty Deadly all graduated to RAW or SmackDown.

Stark and Waller have been featured regularly since their promotions. The former has aligned with Trish Stratus against Becky Lynch. All three women competed in this year's Money in the Bank match.

Waller has shared the ring with many WWE Legends, including John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Edge. Even Grimes and Indi Hartwell have at least been on their respective shows in August.

While some names have enjoyed regular TV time on RAW or SmackDown, others have not. The following NXT call-ups haven't had much spotlight lately, so let's refresh your memory with their last appearance.

#5 Sanga was drafted alongside Jinder Mahal and Veer

Veer and Mahal had already been members of RAW, but the group formed as a trio earlier this year in NXT. They had a feud with the Creeds, and Mahal even challenged Bron Breakker when he was the champion.

Their last appearance was on June 19 in a squash match win over Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The trio could have grown as a unit with more time in NXT, but they were quickly drafted to RAW.

With the upcoming Superstar Spectacle in India, expect the group to appear on RAW before the massive event.

#4 Odyssey Jones is yet to appear

The big man hasn't wrestled a match on either RAW or SmackDown.

Jones was injured before he returned to NXT earlier in 2023. He had a few matches but was drafted to RAW.

While he was popular at the Capitol Wrestling Center and WWE PC, his work still needed some polish. He's a big guy and needed more work on using his size in matches.

Despite being a part of this year's Draft, Jones hasn't appeared on RAW. It calls into question why he was called up in the first place. According to some reports, he's competed in dark matches before SmackDown and RAW.

#3 Isla Dawn and #2 Alba Fyre were drafted as NXT Women's Tag Team Champs

Early this year, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre formed a dark, intriguing duo in NXT. They won the Women's Tag Team Titles after a feud against each other. Dawn and Fyre were selected by SmackDown in the Draft while still holding the belts.

The Scottish ladies have had only two matches since being promoted. The first was a tune-up bout against Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. The champs looked great and eventually battled Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a unification match.

A Women's Tag Team Title unification match on June 23 was their last appearance on SmackDown. The sinister women haven't been used lately, as most drama has featured Damage CTRL, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair.

#1 Pretty Deadly immediately fit in on SmackDown

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are future WWE Tag Team Champions.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were among the NXT acts ready for the main roster. They joined SmackDown and were immediately featured in matches with the Brawling Brutes and the Street Profits.

The former NXT Tag Team Champs won a gauntlet match to earn a title shot against current Undisputed Tag Champs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, they were unsuccessful in their attempt to be the first call-up to win a title.

Despite that loss, Wilson and Prince were instantly impressive in matches and promos, showing they belonged on the main roster.

Their last official contest was against the Brawling Brutes on July 14. They defeated Ridge Holland and Butch, but Prince was injured in the bout. Pretty Deadly has been on the backburner ever since.

