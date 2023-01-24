2023 Royal Rumble Rumors: Which former WWE Superstars are rumored to return?

Many 2023 Royal Rumble rumors have been circulating ever since last year, especially after the "Triple H regime," which saw multiple stars return to the company. From the looks of it, there are already a few that might return to the event.

Ahead of the first premium live event of the year, one of the biggest names to have already announced his entry into the Rumble match was Cody Rhodes. He is currently sidelined with an injury, and fans can expect to see The American Nightmare this Saturday. Still, it looks like other surprising names might also join him.

One former star who teased his return was Chris Masters (aka Chris Adonis). However, he then recently tweeted that WWE didn't reach out to him to participate in the event, but some fans still believe he might appear.

Former superstars and real-life couple Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) and Chelsea Green have also continuously teased their entrants in the Men's and Women's Rumble, respectively. Some of their recent actions have further heightened their 2023 Royal Rumble rumors regarding a return.

Another notable name who was caught up in the 2023 Royal Rumble rumors list is Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who is no stranger to returning at the event, as seen in 2009 when he entered at number 25.

So far, the match card for the January 28 event is looking interesting. Aside from the 30-people-Rumble matches for the men's and women's divisions, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will be competing in the first-ever Pitch-Black match. Bianca Belair is set to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss, while Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed championship against Kevin Owens.

Other 2023 Royal Rumble rumors suggest veterans might appear for the event

Monday Night RAW and SmackDown have certainly anticipated the lead-up to this year's Rumble event. Just this week, the red brand celebrated its 30th anniversary and featured numerous returns from veterans, including one from Brock Lesnar. It will be interesting to see what might go down this Friday on the blue brand.

Based on a report by Fightful Select, it looks like the returns of legends won't stop this week. The site reported that several WWE veterans have expressed their interest in participating in the Royal Rumble event.

They also reported that the Stamford-based promotion is looking to pursue a different path in certain circumstances and showcase "non-traditional" surprises for the upcoming PLE.

For now, it remains to be seen whether any of the 2023 Royal Rumble rumors will come true and which returns or events might transpire that will completely shock the fans.

