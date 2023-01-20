Are Chelsea Green and her husband Matt Cardona returning at WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

Chelsea Green and her husband Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) are two names continuously rumored to be returning for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event. From the looks of it, this may not be that impossible.

Chelsea Green and Zack Ryder were two of the many superstars that were released in WWE a few years ago. The former was released in 2021, while Cardona was released in 2020. However, the two managed to have a successful run in the independent scene.

It was rumored even last month that the couple is on their way to WWE, just like many of the former superstars that returned under Triple H's management. The two former superstars even shared their interest in returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Still, the return of Chelsea Green and her husband Matt Cardona to WWE Royal Rumble is unconfirmed. However, their recent moves continuously hinted that there's a high possibility. Green deactivated her OnlyFans account when the rumors began, and her husband recently filed a trademark for his old ring name, Zack Ryder.

Chelsea Green reportedly signed with WWE already, but not her husband Matt Cardona

The 31-year-old has continuously teased her return to the Stamford-based promotion for quite some time now, and it looks like it's because she's already there.

In a report from Fightful Select, Chelsea Green had already signed with them and was just waiting for a storyline from the creative team. Although Cardona is yet to be signed, the report stated that it's still a possibility in the future.

A potential reason why Matt still hasn't seemingly signed with the company is that he doesn't want to return to his old gimmick, Zack Ryder, which he discussed while on Chris Van Vliet.

"I mean, if it was up to me, if I would ever go back it would be as me, Always Ready Matt Cardona. Now if there was going to be a surprise run in or Royal Rumble something, if the Always Ready music hit or the Woo Woo, hit which one would get a bigger pop? I understand Zack Ryder, but I don't want to. I don't want to live in the past. You know, I'm saying like, I'm 37 years old, I'm in the prime of my career."

With Matt Cardona trademarking Zack Ryder, it looks like he might have warmed up to the idea of returning as the former United States Champion. Still, it remains to be seen if the couple will appear at the upcoming January Premium Live Event.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes