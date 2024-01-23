One of the most influential people in the world of sports, Dwayne Johnson has made a big business move. Stepping into the management side of things, The Rock is joining TKO Group's Board of directors. This is a huge step for him and one that may even benefit a 22-year-old female WWE Superstar.

The superstar in question is Ava Raine. Currently signed to NXT, Ava, whose real name is Simone Alexandra Johnson, is the daughter of The Rock. Ava began training at the WWE Performance Center in 2020 and made her debut two years later. She's had six matches in her career thus far and now serves as the on-screen assistant of Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels.

However, now that her father is joining the Board of Directors, there is a chance for her career to blossom even further. After all, given the influence that comes with the position, The Rock could make things happen. Who knows? She could be even given a massive push resulting in a victory at the Women's Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Knowing the 17-time Champion, this is unlikely to happen. The People's Champ believes in the importance of hard work. Couple that with the fact that he is a well-known public figure, the mega-superstar is unlikely to advocate nepotism. Chances are he would much rather see his daughter earn an opportunity by climbing the ladder.

That said, it is fun to speculate what impact his new role could have on some of the current WWE storylines.

WWE has been hinting at a major WrestleMania clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns

This new role for The Rock comes just weeks after WWE hinted at a major clash at WrestleMania 40. The People's Champ made an emphatic return to the company on WWE Day 1, where he laid the smackdown on Jinder Mahal. However, it was what he said after that caught the WWE Universe's attention.

After sending Mahal packing, Johnson addressed the fans, where he hinted at a clash with his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns. Suggesting he would like a seat at the Head of the Table, the promo had the fans going wild. And now, with his recent appointment, one cannot help but wonder if a match between the two at The Show of Shows is on the cards.

A fight for the position of Tribal Chief certainly would be exhilarating. But, fans will have to wait with bated breath to see just what WWE has in store.

Do you think we will see The Rock and Reigns go head-to-head at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comment section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.