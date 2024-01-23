Does The Rock own WWE? Analyzing what his appointment as Board of Member means

It was recently announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been appointed as one of TKO's Board of Directors, WWE's parent company. With this in mind, there should be some clarifications to what The Brahma Bull's position means.

For those wondering, The Rock is not the owner of WWE nor TKO but he will be a key decision-maker for the companies. Although no exact details for the deal were disclosed, it was stated that Dwayne entered into a services and merchandising agreement. This means Johnson will provide promotional, licensing, and other services. He has also gained the ownership of his iconic name.

Expand Tweet

Talking about his new role, Dwayne stated that he was very humbled to be part of a company that has decades of history and a family legacy tied to his name. He said being part of the TKO Board of Directors and owning his name is inspiring. He is motivated to help expand TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses worldwide and represent the athletes who perform for their audiences.

Another person who joined TKO's Board of Directors is Brad Keywell, the founder and executive chairman of Uptake Technologies, an industrial AI software provider. He is also an investor in several other companies.

Why didn't The Rock initially buy WWE?

The Rock returned to WWE on RAW Day 1

One of the biggest news of last year was the Stamford-based promotion being up for sale. It was eventually bought by Ari Emmanuel of Endeavor. The promotion then merged this with the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings Inc. Due to WWE's popularity, many companies were interested in purchasing the wrestling promotion, but The Great One wasn't oone of them.

When Dwayne was previously asked about his thoughts on WWE's sale, he stated that the new owners should be just as passionate as the company's fanbase and professional wrestling in general. He hinted that he wouldn't be able to buy the company as he has a "my plate is always full" mentality due to his other business ventures, hectic Hollywood schedule, and much more. Still, he wasn't afraid to take on new challenges, which is probably why he joined TKO.

What did Triple H say about The Rock joining TKO's Board of Directors?

Dwayne is just one of the many superstars who later took on a corporate role in the company. One of the first and arguably the most well-known to take this route was Triple H. Despite being former rivals, the WWE Head of Creative shared his delight about Dwayne's recent news and is excited to welcome the Hollywood actor into their team.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what The Rock's addition to TKO could bring to the WWE.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.