22-year-old star to make WWE debut in Jey Uso's corner? Potential hint analyzed

Jey Uso recently quit WWE in the latest episode of SmackDown after confronting Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. While it may look like he is now alone, another up-and-coming member of the Anoa'i family is on his side, Zilla Fatu.

One of Zilla Fatu's recent tweets includes a simple peace-sign emoji, a hand sign Jey Uso did right before walking out from WWE last Friday night. From the looks of it, the 22-year-old is siding with the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion. However, Fatu only began his wrestling journey this year. This means he could only support his cousin from the sidelines and not actually in the flesh.

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late wrestling legend Umaga. Fatu began his pro wrestling training in December 2022 under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. He debuted on July 15, 2023, in his first official match, which he won.

How could Zilla Fatu join Jey Uso in WWE?

Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother at SummerSlam 2023

It should be noted that Jey's walkout in the Stamford-based promotion was only part of The Bloodline's storyline. Still, the company could play an angle where he could venture into other promotions. During this, he could cross paths with Zilla and convince the latter to join his side.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old also shared his interest in going after The Bloodline for his "birthright of the table." Jey Uso could convince Zilla that if the former became the new Tribal Chief, he could give the latter his position in the group.

"I just don't wanna…But I'll give y'all a little bit. It would just basically be me coming after the birthright of the table," said Zilla on The Be Someone podcast. "Does that makes sense? It's not gonna be me fighting for the belt. It's gonna be me fighting for the necklace. It's more to it, though (he laughed). Stay tuned, stay tuned. But yeah, it's just gonna be the birthright."

What is Jey Uso's actual status in WWE?

Fans wondered if the 37-year-old indeed left WWE for real, especially after walking out of television and his profile being moved to the alumni section. However, it should be noted that all of this is still part of the storyline. Per the contract extension they signed in 2019, The Usos' contracts won't end until April 2024.

It would be interesting to see how Jimmy and Jey's feud will go from here now that the latter is supposedly out of the company.

