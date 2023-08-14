When will Jey Uso's WWE contract expire? Find out the truth after he quit the company

Jey Uso's WWE contract has been the subject of online debate following the shocking conclusion to the main event of SmackDown last week. The 37-year-old star walked away from The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE after taking out his family this past Friday night on the blue brand.

For those wondering about Jey Uso's WWE contract, the deal is set to expire in 2024. The Usos signed an extension with the company in 2019. Both Jimmy and Jey successfully negotiated a new contract that was reportedly set to expire in five years.

That means the twins won’t be leaving the Stamford-based promotion at least until April 2024. The brothers made their main roster debut on the May 24, 2010, episode of RAW and became one of the most successful tag teams in company history.

The Usos are three-time RAW Tag Team Champions and five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They unified the titles by defeating RK-Bro on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. They dropped the tag team titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

Jimmy and Jey Uso also main evented multiple premium live events this year. The brothers were part of the Money in the Bank tag team main event against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey also main evented SummerSlam 2023 against The Tribal Chief.

A false rumor recently emerged about Jey Uso's WWE contract status

A rumor came out last week that Main Event Jey was headed to AEW after quitting WWE on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The report was falsely attributed to Fightful and claimed that Jey Uso's WWE contract would expire this month.

Jey was moved to the alumni section after the Friday Night show last week. His actions are tied to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline, and he is expected to show up in the buildup to Payback 2023.

We’ll have to wait to see how the storyline between the twins progresses in the upcoming episodes of SmackDown.

