22-year-old wrestler to debut and cost Becky Lynch the NXT title tonight? Possibility analyzed

Becky Lynch has been facing off with several superstars for the NXT Women's Championship. All of them have failed to dethrone The Man, but some might not even be as interested in the title and may just want to prove a point.

One of the matches set for tonight's WWE RAW is Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women's Championship. The latter reasoned that she never lost the title after moving from the developmental brand to the main roster. However, she might not be the only woman The Man could meet tonight, as Cora Jade is waiting in the wings.

The 22-year-old has been absent from the NXT for a while and expressed her plans of not returning to the brand. In a post, Jade also said that she hated it there and was better than everyone. Her words could result in her moving to a different brand instead and meeting new opponents.

Jade could interfere during Lynch vs. Hartwell on Monday Night RAW and ruin the match just to prove a point. Cora could say that she doesn't need the title to be better and just wants to prove to the roster of both NXT and the Monday show that she's better than them.

Could Becky Lynch be facing a different Jade in WWE soon?

Becky's last title defense was against Tegan Nox

Big Time Becks is known to uplift younger stars in WWE. However, it looks like she won't face Cora Jade soon, and instead stand against Jade Cargill.

The former AEW TBS Champion has appeared in all three brands of the Stamford-based promotion in the past few weeks. She exchanged words with the likes of Charlotte Flair. However, the company may be dropping hints that her first feud will be with Becky Lynch.

On a previous episode of RAW, both women came face-to-face and Cargill said "Nice title." Lynch replied that Jade should get in line before walking away. Adam Pearce then "welcomed" the new signee to the red brand.

On the following NXT episode, Lyra was backstage and stated Lynch's title is hers. After the challenger left, Cargill gestured to her watch to signify she may also want Becky's title.

Which other superstar is Becky Lynch scheduled to defend the NXT Women's Championship against?

As mentioned above, The Man has made an open challenge for the NXT Women's title since winning it in September. At Halloween Havoc 2023, she is set to defend it against her fellow Irishman Lyra Valkyria.

It remains to be seen what will transpire in Becky's upcoming title defense tonight on Monday Night RAW.

