Former WWE champion refuses to appear on NXT despite teasing massive return; sends a message to fans

Tonight's episode of NXT was one of the most stacked weekly shows WWE has put together in a while. Many top names appeared, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and, at the very end, The Undertaker.

However, one current NXT star wasn't on the show despite teasing an appearance. Cora Jade hasn't been seen on Tuesday nights since storming out of the locker room following a loss to Dana Brooke at the end of July.

She has been active on social media since then and even hinted at returning tonight. However, towards the end, Jade took to Twitter to say that she had everyone fooled. The 22-year-old WWE star's hiatus will continue until she decides to return.

Here is what she tweeted:

"Sike you MORONS. I have better things to do. Don’t act like you miss me now that you realize the division lacks without me. See ya when I decide. Xoxo," tweeted Cora Jade.

Despite Jade refusing to appear, NXT tonight featured multiple women's matches. Her former tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, lost to Asuka in a solid contest. Meanwhile, Lola Vice defeated Dani Palmer in the second match of the Women's Breakout Tournament.

When will Cora Jade return to WWE? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!