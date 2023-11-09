22-year-old WWE Superstar to debut in The Bloodline amid Roman Reigns' absence? Exploring the potential

The Bloodline is one of the most captivating factions in WWE and has been entertaining fans with its enthralling storylines. Ever since its formation, there have often been talks about the addition of a female member to the group.

One of the names that is often speculated to debut in The Bloodline as its new member is NXT Superstar Ava Raine. The 22-year-old has a deep-rooted connection with the members of the Anoa'i family.

Moreover, with Ava being The Rock's daughter, it makes for a compelling storyline that paves the way for her to join The Bloodline. With Roman Reigns' absence, she could potentially fill The Tribal Chief's place and lead the pack.

On an episode of NXT, Paul Heyman was seen having a confidential meeting with the 22-year-old. Heyman was seen showing Ava Raine The Bloodline's name on her phone's back cover, which raised many eyebrows.

This could be a subtle tease that Ava Raine will eventually join The Bloodline at some point, and it could happen sooner rather than later. Moreover, her connection with Roman Reigns and others will bring authenticity to her storyline.

Potential direction of The Bloodline's members at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is still months away, and WWE has seemingly started to sketch the layout of the potential matchcard. The company often crafts long-term storylines for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Two of the prominent names in the faction's history, Jimmy and Jey Uso, are currently on different brands. However, the two are likely to lock horns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

The rivalry between the Uso brothers was heralded when Jimmy cost Jey the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Moreover, he also cost Main Event Jey the Tag Team titles on RAW.

As a result, their rivalry is likely to culminate at The Show of Shows next year. On the other hand, Solo Sikoa's direction for WrestleMania 40 looks obscure. However, Roman Reigns will likely lock horns with his archrival next year at 'Mania.

The Tribal Chief is expected to face Cody Rhodes in their second encounter at The Showcase of the Immortals. WWE has been teasing it as the two superstars had a face-off on the season premiere of SmackDown.

Moreover, The American Nightmare has been constantly mentioning Roman Reigns and campaigning to finish his story. Therefore, the two will likely clash once again on The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here