"Welcome to the Bloodline"- WWE Universe believes rising star will join Roman Reigns' faction after recent heartbreaking post

The Bloodline has suffered a lot of setbacks in the last few months after ruling WWE under Roman Reigns' leadership for over two years. While no female star has ever been a part of the faction, fans believe Ava Raine could join her fellow Anoa'i family members after her recent heartbreaking post.

Ava, who is the daughter of legendary superstar The Rock, has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2020. She made her on-screen debut in 2022 as a member of The Schism. However, the group seemingly ended at NXT No Mercy after Joe Gacy asked the fourth-generation star to leave, adding that he also has to find his purpose.

Following the incident, Ava Raine sent out a heartbreaking message which left the fans worried for her future. While the rising star is likely to embark on a new journey as a singles star, many believe she could move up to the main roster to join her fellow family members in the Bloodline.

Top WWE star shared her thoughts on Ava Raine possibly joining Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Being the daughter of legendary superstar The Rock, Ava Raine has been in the limelight ever since signing with the WWE. While she has been doing her own thing on NXT, there has always been talk of her eventually joining The Bloodline on the main roster.

Another NXT star, Roxanne Perez, commented on the possibility in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. Perez highlighted that the 22-year-old is doing amazing on her own before adding that it would be "cool" to see her join Roman Reigns and Co. on the WWE main roster.

"Maybe, I think that will be cool. Simone is just coming into her own and doing her thing down here in NXT with Schism, and she's doing amazing. I think she's really solidified herself as her own person and not so much like her dad's daughter. Maybe yeah, you never know. Wrestling is crazy; you never know what's gonna happen," said Roxanne Perez.

With Schism no longer together due to The Dyad leaving WWE after the expiration of their contracts, and with Joe Gacy embarking upon a new journey, it looks like a great opportunity for Ava Raine to unite with her family members. It'll also be interesting for fans to see Roman Reigns add a female member to the ranks of The Bloodline.

Do you think the stars have aligned for Ava Raine to join The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.