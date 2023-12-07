22-year-old WWE Superstar to no longer join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

When it comes to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, there have always been talks about adding a new member. There has always been speculation about the heel faction having a female member.

A superstar who has often been the central topic of discussion is NXT's rising star, Ava. The 22-year-old has a deep-rooted connection with the members of The Bloodline, as they all belong to the iconic Anoa'i family.

Besides, she has always been a buzzing topic in WWE because she is the daughter of The Rock. However, it looks like Ava will not join Roman Reigns' faction anytime soon.

After having an incredible stint with The Schism, she has transitioned into an authoritarian figure in NXT. The 22-year-old has dwelled into an official role, where she does match-making on the roster.

Therefore, the possibility of Ava joining the Samoan faction on main roster at this point is relatively low. WWE seemingly has plans to keep her on the developmental brand to experiment with her in various roles.

Has The Bloodline's dominance started to erode?

The Bloodline is a faction that will go down in history as one of the greatest groups of all time. A few years back, it was indeed the most dominant faction in WWE.

They ruled the entire landscape, and the members of the group were dripping with gold. While Roman Reigns held the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, The Usos held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

However, things started to crumble when The Usos turned on The Tribal Chief, only to be imploded later. Jey Uso left the faction amid the turmoil, and Jimmy Uso rejoined the group.

It will be safe to say that The Bloodline has looked fragile to some extent since then. Neither they had their hands on the tag titles, nor could they find themselves in a riveting storyline.

Besides, Roman Reigns' absence has only added to the vulnerable state. Paul Heyman is the one who has been driving the storylines of the heel faction forward, along with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

While it could be subjective, one can still agree that the Samoan faction's dominance has eroded to some extent compared to what it was a few years ago.

