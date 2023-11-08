22-year veteran to turn heel after 1397 days and replace JD McDonagh in the War Games match at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility

The Survivor Series 2023 premium live event is approaching, as the WarGames match is set to headline the event.

The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh assaulted Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins in the final moments of the most recent episode of RAW. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes then got involved, escalating the skirmish at ringside into a full-fledged brawl. Adam Pearce demanded that they settle their feud in the War Games match at Survivor Series 2023.

The Judgment Day, along with JD McDonagh, will compete in the WarGames match against Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. However, McDonagh could be replaced by The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre, to provide a formidable challenger to the faction's side.

The mystery surrounding Drew McIntyre's possible involvement in The Judgment Day hinges on his recent transformation. The Scottish Warrior has shown a significant shift in character and has hinted towards a heel turn.

Rhea Ripley invited McIntyre to The Judgment Day a few weeks ago so he could fulfill his dream of winning the world title at Crown Jewel. Drew refused and ended up losing to The Architect, Seth Rollins. Ripley visited him backstage after his bout, hinting at his possible involvement with The Judgment Day. McIntyre could finally join the faction as a result of his frustrations.

WarGames matches are typically five-on-five, although this time, it looks like the format is going to be four-on-four. The Scottish Warrior may eventually listen to Mami and join The Judgment Day, replacing JD McDonagh at Survivor Series.

Survivor Series 2023 match card

Survivor Series 2023 will emanate from Chicago, Illinois, on November 25.

The card features the hellish WarGames structure's return. One more player could be added to each side of the match, with Drew McIntyre having a good chance of joining Judgment Day's team.

Multiple championship matchups have also been confirmed, so while the card is still being put together, let's take a look at the matches that are already confirmed.

War Games Match: Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

