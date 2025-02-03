23-year veteran to turn heel after 22 years and replace Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble by throwing John Cena out last. Cena was chasing his seventeenth world title, but his hopes came crashing down when Main Event Jey sent him packing in the 30-man elimination showdown.

The 23-year WWE veteran might feel desperate after missing out on the chance to secure the main event of WrestleMania 41. This could push him to finally turn heel after 22 years.

Cena turned face back in 2003, when he joined forces with Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit to take on Brock Lesnar's heel team, and has stuck with it ever since. He mentioned he’d be entering the Men’s Elimination Chamber match during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, but there’s a good chance he could end up losing again.

It could then pave the way for the ex-world champ to go after Jey Uso, pointing fingers at him for eliminating him. The last time he had a one-on-one title match was against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. This might set up Uso to challenge Cena for a main event spot at WrestleMania. If that happens, Cena could end up taking the win and headlining the Show of Shows.

As the clock ticks down, the Cenation Leader might have to resort to some questionable moves to up his odds of grabbing that seventeenth world title. A villainous Cena would shock everyone since not many would see that kind of transformation coming.

John Cena's determination to win, no matter what it takes, could help him surpass Flair's record. Whether or not he’ll turn heel is still up in the air; right now, it’s all just speculation. Fans will have to just sit back and see if it happens.

Who could Jey Uso face if Cena ends up winning the Elimination chamber

As mentioned above, Cena has confirmed that he’ll be in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. If the 47-year-old takes the win, it could set Jey up to headline night one against Gunther.

The Yeet Master and The Ring General still have some scores to settle. The former has been gunning for Gunther but just can't seem to get the job done. His latest attempt was during their title match at Saturday Night's Main Event in January, but once again, the world champion came out on top.

If Cody Rhodes takes the main stage on Night Two of the grand event, then facing Gunther might be the only path left for Jey Uso.

