23-year veteran to win Rey Mysterio's US Title? Analyzing former WWE writer's comments

Rey Mysterio has a massive target on his back after winning the WWE United States Championship. Many possible names could eventually dethrone the Hall of Famer, but Freddie Prinze Jr. believes it could be someone very close to the star.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar were invited to The Grayson Waller Effect. The segment's host tried to pit the LWO stablemates against each other. They were later joined by Austin Theory, who was still upset with his US Title loss.

LA Knight interrupted the former champion before Adam Pearce set up a match between the two. Theory secured the victory after The Miz distracted The Megastar.

Freddie Prinze Jr. mentioned on the latest episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that Santos Escobar could win Mysterio's title after turning heel or picking up a clean win over his mentor. The former WWE writer believed that Mysterio had no other reason to win the belt except to crown another champion in the near future.

"The only way this could go, there are two ways, it's either respect respect and Santos becomes the champ. Or Santos goes evil and becomes the champ. But I think Santos has to win the belt. There's no reason for Rey to be the US Champion except to give it to someone, and I'm 99% sure it's Santos." (27:12 - 27:31)

Expand Tweet

Was Santos Escobar mad at Rey Mysterio for taking his spot in the United States Championship match?

LWO remains stronger than ever

On the same episode of the blue show, the 23-year veteran stated that he wasn't mad at his fellow LWO member but at Austin Theory for attacking him.

The 39-year-old said he gave Rey Mysterio the blessing to take his spot in the match out of respect. Escobar even accused Grayson Waller of not respecting the Hall of Famer.

Which WWE top star has already set their sights on Rey Mysterio?

The luchador began his year by feuding with his son, Dominik Mysterio. The father-and-son duo eventually settled their differences at WrestleMania 39, with Rey emerging victorious. However, it looks like The Judgment Day member still has some unfinished business with the US Champion.

After Rey won the United States Championship, Dominik made fun of his father on Instagram. He posted a side-by-side photo of him winning the North American Championship and an edited photo of his father securing the US Championship as a clown.

Many top stars could face the Hall of Famer for the title in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if Rey can overcome the odds to remain champion.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot