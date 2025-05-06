24-year veteran to return after 9-year absence to cost Randy Orton at WWE Backlash? Possibility explored

Randy Orton is gearing up for his Undisputed WWE Title match against arch-rival John Cena in his hometown at Backlash 2025 PLE. The creative team has been heavily advertising it as their final bout, subtly confirming their match will leave a lasting impression.

Interestingly, the 24-year veteran could return after nine years and cost the Viper against the Last Real Champion, joining his crusade of ruining pro wrestling.

Since yesterday, a rumor has begun floating around the internet about WWE potentially bringing back the former World Heavyweight Champion after nine years of absence following its acquisition of AAA Worldwide promotion during WrestleMania weekend. The star in question is Alberto Del Rio.

The Legend Killer is seemingly in one of the best shapes of his entire career and looks laser-focused. John Cena is well aware of the weapons Orton brings with his arsenal. Replicating his WrestleMania game plan, Cena could have someone to assist him, just like Travis Scott helped him beat Cody Rhodes.

In shocking turns of events, Alberto Del Rio could return to the Stamford-based promotion and cost Randy Orton a winning bout against John Cena at Backlash 2025, and join forces with Cena to ruin wrestling, kick-started by embarrassing the Viper in front of the home crowd and family.

That said, the proposed angle above is merely hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE employee predicts outcome of Randy Orton vs John Cena’s bout at Backlash 2025

While speaking on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted the potential outcome of John Cena vs. Randy Orton’s headline bout at the upcoming Missouri-based event.

Freddie stated there would be no title changes, and heel John Cena would retain the championship, beating Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. However, he accepted it would be cool if Orton pulls off a shocker.

"I freaking love Randy. I think it's awesome that he's doing this. I don't think he's gonna win the match at Backlash. But, man, it would be cool if he did, bro. It would be so cool if he did," said Freddie Prinze Jr.

Only time will tell how the final encounter between Cena and Orton unfolds at Backlash 2025 and who emerges victorious at the end.

