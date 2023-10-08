24-year veteran to turn heel and win the WWE US Title from Rey Mysterio? Exploring massive twist

WWE Fastlane 2023 is now in the books and the show featured a handful of exciting surprises. Both Jade Cargill and Pat McAfee appeared in non-wrestling roles. Meanwhile, a superstar returned to the company to wrestle for the first time in years: Carlito.

Heading into Fastlane, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar were in trouble. The Latino World Order needed to battle Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, but the imposing trio laid out LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, meaning they were unable to compete. Thankfully, Carlito saved the day.

The 24-year veteran received a loud applause from the audience, but everything may not be as it seems. There's a chance that the "cool" superstar will betray the legendary Rey Mysterio, turn heel, and possibly attempt to win the United States Championship.

The coveted United States Title was Carlito's first ever belt in WWE. He won it on his very first night in the company. The championship holds a special place in his heart, and there's little doubt that he'll want to hold it once again.

For now, Carlito is a member of the LWO, but he didn't even wear the faction's tee when he showed up. Given Carlito's history of being a villain, he is likely desirous to hold gold, and already not showing loyalty to the faction, a turn feels likely.

Carlito was last seen at WWE Backlash

While Carlito's return at WWE Fastlane received a lot of applause from the audience, nothing can quite top the reception he received during his prior return. He last appeared on the company's programming back on May 6th, 2023, albeit not properly competing.

That date was the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny battled Damian Priest in an epic bout that also featured interferences from The Judgment Day, the Latino World Order, and even Savio Vega.

The biggest pop from the crowd, however, came when Carlito's music hit. He ran down to the ring and helped even the playing field, ultimately fighting off Damian Priest's stablemates. From there, Bad Bunny surprisingly won the bout and stood tall in his home territory.

Carlito had been rumored to be signing with WWE not too terribly long after Backlash, but he hadn't returned to television. Some believed that the reports and rumors were potentially incorrect, but now it is evident that he is indeed back.

Whether the "cool" superstar remains a babyface or turns heel, there's no doubt that he's looking to make a big impact upon his return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

