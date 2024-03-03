249lb WWE Superstar to betray The Rock and Bloodline at WrestleMania? Exploring potential tease

WrestleMania is shaping up to be a memorable event, after The Rock made it clear that he would be wrestling on his first WWE show in almost a decade.

The former WWE Champion laid down the challenge for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to wrestle him and Roman Reigns on night one of the biggest event of the year. The challenge wasn't accepted this week on WWE SmackDown, but The Rock did add several stipulations to the challenge.

If Rollins and Rhodes win the match, then The Rock claimed he would ensure The Bloodline were banned from being part of the match. But if they lost, he would allow all members of The Bloodline to have roles in the match. It was as part of this statement that Solo Sikoa made it clear he would not be singing the national anthem as The Rock had suggested, and appeared to tease that he wasn't a fan of this new rule.

While there are a number of ways Sikoa could betray his family, it seems that the most likely option would be for The Rock and Roman Reigns to lose on night one and for him to still include himself in the main event match of Night Two to help Roman Reigns retain his championship.

The Bloodline is loyal to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman is seemingly loyal to both The Rock and Roman Reigns, but this doesn't seem to cover the whole Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa was brought to the main roster by Roman Reigns and he has remained loyal to him ever since over the past two years. The Rock may have made the stipulation that The Bloodline are banned from ringside, but Sikoa doesn't have to listen to him.

The only issue here would be that if Solo Sikoa did interfere in the match after The Bloodline had accepted the stipulation, then it could lead to Nick Aldis stripping Reigns of the championship if he was able to win.

Do you think Sikoa would betray his own family at WWE WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.