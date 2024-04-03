WWE is just three days away from WrestleMania 40. The premium live event will once again be a two-night affair much like the previous few years.

The company has announced the line-ups for both nights and the match card looks stacked. The opening night of the event will witness The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, The Judgment Day, and more in action.

Expect WWE to start with a bang and leave no stone unturned in making the first night a huge success.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WrestleMania 40 Night One.

#4. Dominik Mysterio costs Rhea Ripley her Women's World Title at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley will have the tough task of defending her gold against Becky Lynch this Saturday. However, The Judgment Day member could potentially lose her coveted title due to Dominik's shocking betrayal.

WWE has been teasing breaking up the duo for quite a while now and the company may finally pull the trigger on the same on Saturday.

As fans must be aware, Dominik recently showed up on SmackDown to help Santos Escobar beat his father Rey Mysterio, and formed an alliance with the Legado Del Fantasma. However, Rhea Ripley was furious with Dominik due to his recent actions.

Dom didn't only receive an earful but also had to apologize for his actions. This may not go down well with Dirty Dom as he may take offense to Ripley trying to control him too much. If that is indeed the case, Dominik could betray his Mami and cost her the Women's World Title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Chad Gable turns heel

Chad Gable lost an opportunity to lock horns with Gunther at the Grandest Stage of Them All after failing to defeat Sami Zayn in a Gauntlet Match. The former Olympian seemed heartbroken with his loss. This debacle, however, may lead to a massive character change for Gable at The Show of Shows.

While he has taken the responsibility of training Sami Zayn for his fight against Gunther, Gable may betray the former Bloodline member at WrestleMania 40. The Alpha Academy member could blame Sami for his loss in the Gauntlet Match and The Ring General attacking the star backstage on RAW. Gable could turn heel to cost Zayn a potential win against Gunther

#2. Rikishi returns to help Jey Uso beat The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso will collide with Jimmy in a brother-versus-brother high-profile clash this Saturday. While the balance of the match is heavily tilted in Jimmy Uso's favor as The Bloodline member has Solo Sikoa on his side, who will likely make interfere in the match, that may change if Rikishi returns.

The Usos' father has been teasing his involvement in The Bloodline saga for nearly a year now. The WWE Hall of Famer recently picked a side between Jey and Jimmy at WrestleMania 40. The real-life Bloodline member backed Jey to defeat his twin brother at The Show of Shows.

Given he has sided with Jey in this battle of brothers, it would not be surprising if the former champion makes an appearance to help Main Event Jey emerge victorious. Rikishi could help Jey prevail over Jimmy much to the delight of WWE fans.

#1. John Cena returns to replace Seth Rollins against The Rock and Roman Reigns

25-time champion John Cena is rumored to be a part of WrestleMania 40. While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him at The Show of Shows, the former world champion could return to potentially replace Seth Rollins against The Bloodline.

As fans must be aware, Rollins & Rhodes vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns will headline Night One of WrestleMania 40. However, The Bloodline could potentially handicap The American Nightmare by taking out his partner before the encounter.

If so, the creative team could have Cena return to replace Rollins against the real-life Bloodline members at the extravaganza.

