25-time champion must return to help Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will have their work cut out for them when they step in the ring against the menacing duo of The Rock and Roman Reigns on the opening night of WrestleMania 40.

While The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief have the rest of The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, by their side, the babyface duo doesn't have that luxury. However, that could change if the 25-time champion John Cena returns to WWE to help Rhodes and Rollins.

For fans unaware, The Cenation Leader is rumored to be a part of WrestleMania 40. On another note, Big Match John has had his fair share of issues with Roman Reigns-led Bloodline in the past.

Apart from that, Cena also had a fierce rivalry with The Rock, which culminated in two WrestleMania matches over a decade ago. Given his tumultuous relationship with the dominant faction, Cena must return to help Rhodes and Rollins in their war against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

This potential angle would not only spice things up in WWE but also lay down the breadcrumbs for The Rock vs. John Cena III.

John Cena is proud of the work Cody Rhodes has done in the wrestling business

The 16-time World Champion John Cena heaped high praise on Cody Rhodes a while ago.

Speaking on an earlier episode of WWE's The Bump, The Cenation Leader said that Rhodes has learned a lot during his time away from WWE before revealing that he was proud of The American Nightmare:

"In his path, he's learned business, he's learned this business. He's learned to be more grateful. He's learned how events are set up. He's learned to respect grips, cameramen, audio people, catering. Not that he didn't before, but because that was a lot of his responsibility he got a new depth and feel for everything that happens here, and I'm really proud of him, and I'm very thankful that he's back where he belongs in the WWE family," he said.

On another note, Cena returning to help the babyface duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Bloodline would surely make for an interesting watch. However, will that happen? Only time will tell.

