"I'm really proud of him" - John Cena on Cody Rhodes' time away from WWE

'The Greatest Of All Time,' John Cena, shared his opinion on Cody Rhodes and his time away from the WWE.

John Cena returned to WWE last month. Upon his comeback, the former WWE Champion announced that he has returned for a longer period for the first time since moving to Hollywood. He is currently involved in a feud with members of The Bloodline.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, John Cena talked about Cody Rhodes. The Leader of the Cenation claimed that Cody's time away from the company helped him reinvent himself. Cena stated that he is proud of The American Nightmare and is glad to have him back in WWE.

Here's what the 16-time world champion had to say:

"In his path, he's learned business, he's learned this business. He's learned to be more grateful. He's learned how events are set up. He's learned to respect grips, cameramen, audio people, catering. Not that he didn't before, but because that was a lot of his responsibility he got a new depth and feel for everything that happens here, and I'm really proud of him, and I'm very thankful that he's back where he belongs in the WWE family." (21:20 - 21:44)

You can watch the entire episode below:

The journey of Cody Rhodes has been nothing short of inspirational. From being a mid-card talent at best during his first run with the company to building a name for himself in NJPW, ROH, and AEW, and finally returning to WWE as one of the biggest stars, Rhodes has come a long way.

John Cena is scheduled to team up with LA Knight at Fastlane

Since his comeback, John Cena has been involved in a back-and-forth against Jimmy Uso. Solo Sikoa also joined in after a couple of weeks. AJ Styles came to the aid of the 16-time world champion, but he, too, was taken out by Uso and Sikoa.

The Leader of the Cenation was ready to face the two in a handicap match. But in an interesting turn of events, The Megastar showed up to beat up the members of The Bloodline and sign the contract as Cena's partner.

Who do you think will win the match at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from the article.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.