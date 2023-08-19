25-time champion to return at WrestleMania 40 for Edge's final match? Why it must happen

Edge celebrated his 25 years in the company on WWE SmackDown. As he didn't confirm his retirement, he could have a match with a 25-time champion at WrestleMania 40.

Edge defeated Sheamus in a first-time-ever match on WWE SmackDown, after which he shared an emotional moment with his fans. He did not announce his retirement, which could mean he wants to compete at WrestleMania one last time against a fitting opponent.

Throughout his career, one of the most memorable rivals to The Rated-R Superstar was none other than a 25-time champion, John Cena. The first-ever Money in the Bank cash-in and the rivalry that followed will stay in fans' memories forever. As of now, both have completed 20+ years in the business and may retire in the near future.

WrestleMania 40 will be the perfect opportunity for the two to face each other after years to finally bid adieu to Edge's and possibly John Cena's in-ring career as well. While this is just a speculation for now, the two facing each other one last time could arguably be the best retirement match for the Legends. Time will reveal the truth.

Highlights of the classic rivalry between Edge and John Cena in WWE

As noted above, The Ultimate Opportunist cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone John Cena as WWE Champion in 2006. This marked his first-ever World Title win in Titanland.

When things became incredibly personal, The Rated-R Superstar, who was the top heel in the company, invaded Cena's home along with his onscreen girlfriend Lita and had an altercation with his then-rival's real-life father.

The two battled it out in a steel cage match to avoid interferences in a bout that involved several weapons like chains, steel chairs, ladders, and more. Both stars had allies come out for support, and in conclusion, The Leader of Cenation retained his WWE Championship.

The rivalry is regarded as one of the best the promotion has ever featured, and many fans want it to happen again. In a perfect world, the two veterans will square off once more before hanging their boots for good.

