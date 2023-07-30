25-time champion to return to WWE and cost Austin Theory his United States Championship? Exploring the possibility 

Santos Escobar won the United States Championship Invitational to become the #1 contender for the coveted gold on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Escobar defeated Rey Mysterio via doctor stoppage after the Hall of Famer could not compete due to an injury.

The LWO member will now face Austin Theory for the United States Championship in two weeks. However, this could turn into something more as a former WWE Champion could return after a month to cost Theory his title.

The superstar in question is none other than John Cena. The Cenation Leader's last WWE appearance came at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, where he featured in a segment with Grayson Waller. Meanwhile, speculations of Cena's return at SummerSlam on August 5 have been doing the rounds lately.

The company, however, could save the 25-time champion's potential comeback for the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown. The veteran might make a surprise return during the United States Championship match to help Santos Escobar become the new champion.

As you may know, John Cena and Austin Theory have a lot of history between them. The duo locked horns in a one-on-one contest at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. However, given the controversial finish to the high-profile match, it wouldn't be surprising if Cena returns to even the odds against the SmackDown star.

Austin Theory calls Santos Escobar a "bad guy," blaming him for WWE legend Rey Mysterio's injury

As mentioned earlier, Rey Mysterio picked up an unfortunate injury during the finals of the United States Championship Invitational. However, Austin Theory blamed Santos Escobar for the Luchador's injury.

In a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton on SmackDown Lowdown, the current United States Champion said:

"I'm shook. You know, I thought I had this figured out. I went out there, I enjoyed my popcorn, but I didn't get to finish it. I thought, LWO, [are] not just friends, [but] family. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, they are family. But they didn't take it easy on each other. That's what I thought, but what happened? Santos Escobar just knocked out Rey Mysterio, my childhood hero. Do you know what that means? Santos Escobar, he's a bad guy."

Theory's recent comments may not sit well with his LWO rival. Fans can expect some fireworks when the duo collides with each other in two weeks.

