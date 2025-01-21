25-year veteran to attack and replace John Cena in the Royal Rumble match? - 3 directions for Brock Lesnar if he returns at the PLE

Could Royal Rumble 2025 witness the return of the legendary Brock Lesnar? The 47-year-old hasn't appeared on WWE TV in quite some time, sparking a lot of chatter about what’s next for him.

The uncertainty surrounding his status has ignited a flurry of discussions and theories. His most recent WWE match was at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes, where he lost. Since that event, he hasn't shown up in WWE, leaving fans curious about when he will return to the squared circle.

The fans are hopeful with the Royal Rumble 2025 PLE on the horizon. Here are three directions for The Beast Incarnate should he make a comeback at the event.

3. Brock Lesnar could attack John Cena and replace him in the elimination match

On January 6, fans got to see the much-awaited start of John Cena’s retirement tour. It didn’t take long for him to address the hot topic of chasing a World Title. The Cenation Leader admitted that his odds of snagging that 17th World Championship are pretty low because of his recent losses. He even joked that it would require a miracle, likening it to winning an Oscar.

It would be interesting if the WWE creative team decided to spice things up by having Brock Lesnar take him out backstage before the 30-man Rumble. They could film a scene where the iconic wrestler is found unconscious backstage, leaving everyone in suspense about what happened.

His assailant might be unveiled later in the show if The Beast makes a shocking entrance at number 30. If Lesnar takes down the 16-time world champion, it could spark an exciting storyline leading up to WrestleMania 41.

2. He could eliminate Roman Reigns

The men's elimination match is going to have Roman Reigns in action. In a recent SmackDown episode, Paul Heyman announced that The OTC would be part of it, looking to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title.

If WWE brings Brock Lesnar into the mix, it would amp up the excitement and catch The Wiseman off guard. Having Lesnar around would mean some serious action, and it’d be wild to see Heyman’s face as his old client takes apart his new one and eliminates him from the match.

1. He could attack Kevin Owens and get a title shot

Kevin Owens has been stirring up trouble on SmackDown for quite a while now. The Prizefighter switched to the dark side and went after Cody Rhodes for joining forces with Roman. He also took out Randy Orton. After losing the title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, he blindsided Cody and left him writhing in pain.

Owens also had a run-in with Triple H after he went after The American Nightmare. Now, he’s set to take on Rhodes in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship on February 1.

The Game hasn't said much about the whole situation since the confrontation, but he might be cooking up something for Owens behind the scenes. We could see it all play out during the Undisputed WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble PLE. Triple H might bring Brock Lesnar back to take out the 40-year-old and give Rhodes an upper hand.

The match might wrap up with Cody snagging the title in the ladder match, followed by an intense staredown with Brock Lesnar that leaves everyone questioning why the 47-year-old would lend a hand. Later on, it could come to light that the former Universal Champion was promised a title shot against the current champ in return for his help.

