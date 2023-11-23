26-year-old Spanish WWE star to help Santos Escobar against the LWO? New faction possibility analyzed

Santos Escobar recently made several enemies after he attacked Rey Mysterio and left LWO. Since the 39-year-old is now up against several stars, he may start to think about forming a group of his own. One star he could recruit to his potential faction is Axiom.

The 26-year-old made his main roster debut on WWE SmackDown last week in a singles against Dragon Lee. Both stars delivered spectacular performances, but the latter came out on top. While it may seem like Axiom is here to stay and possibly combine forces with Santos Escobar, that may not be true.

Fightful Select recently reported that there is no talk of an official call-up for the former NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion. This should not be surprising, as the Stamford-based promotion often books stars from the developmental brand in some tryout matches before their eventual main roster debut.

Expand Tweet

If the reports are false, Escobar could align with Axiom to battle his former LWO stablemates in the coming weeks. The masked star could receive a mentorship proposal from the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, leading to his official main roster call-up.

If not Axiom, which WWE stars could join Santos Escobar against LWO?

Dragon Lee and Axiom in action on last week's SmackDown

The Stamford-based promotion would want the 26-year-old to be more experienced before booking him to perform on the big stage. Meanwhile, they might have their eyes on a few names who are seemingly ready for the task.

According to Dave Meltzer, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo could join Santos Escobar against LWO. Interestingly, Los Lotharios were supposed to join Rey Mysterio before plans changed.

“Los Lotharios, one of the ideas was for them to join Santos. And actually, originally, before the Rey-Santos thing, there was talk of them joining with Rey. That’s definitely been in conversations.”

Los Lotharios initially joined RAW as part of the 2023 Draft but returned to NXT in June, where they attacked Axiom and Scrypts. Garza and Carrillo are still performing on the developmental brand.

What is Santos Escobar set to do next after betraying LWO?

Santos Escobar is set to compete at WWE Survivor Series 2023 in a singles match against his former Latino World Order stablemate, Carlito. If Escobar indeed has allies, they could make their presence known at the event and ensure his victory.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what's next for Escobar and Latino World Order on WWE SmackDown.