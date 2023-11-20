WWE SmackDown saw Axiom make his blue brand debut this past Friday night, but it appears he may have to wait before being officially called up to the main roster.

Dragon Lee, who was just called up from WWE NXT last month, defeated Axiom on Friday's live episode. The match was made after Lee previously asked SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis if he could have a match that night. Aldis granted the request and revealed that Axiom would be the opponent.

Axiom impressed many fans with his SmackDown debut, and the same can likely be said about some of his backstage colleagues. However, the performance may not have earned the 26-year-old a spot on the main roster, as Fightful Select reports that there was no talk of an official call-up for the wrestler known as A-Kid in NXT UK.

WWE often brings NXT Superstars to main roster TV tapings for what are essentially tryout matches, and this was the third for the inaugural NXT Heritage Cup Champion. He lost to Mustafa Ali at the pre-RAW Main Event tapings on December 19th, 2022, and then came up short against Akira Tozawa just last month at the Main Event tapings on October 9th.

The legendary Dutch Mantell discussed Dragon Lee vs. Axiom on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk this week and gave the match a rave review. He also declared this to be the TV Match of the Year so far.

Dragon Lee set for major plans in WWE

Dragon Lee kept his undefeated main roster singles streak going with the win over Axiom on Friday's SmackDown. The masked superstar is being groomed for a strong run in WWE.

It was recently stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that officials plan to push Lee as the next Rey Mysterio, which is why he was called to the main roster fairly quickly. There are said to be plans to add Lee to the current LWO storyline so that he can be endorsed by Mysterio himself.

While Lee failed to win the NXT North American Championship from Dominik on the September 25th SmackDown, his official blue brand in-ring debut did not come until the October 6th episode, where he defeated Austin Theory.

Two weeks later, Lee teamed with Cameron Grimes for a loss to Theory and Grayson Waller, but since then, he's picked up two singles wins over Cedric Alexander and now the win over Axiom. After the second Alexander match, the 28-year-old Superstar spoke with Cathy Kelley about his secret to success.

"I never lost because every time, I learn something new. In this match, I learned a lot. So Alexander and a lot of wrestlers in WWE teach me a lot, about what is pro wrestling. That’s why I Iove pro wrestling. So that’s my secret. I think just discipline, that’s it. Just be disciplined. I have more things to do here. This is just the beginning. The dragon has awakened," he said.

What did you think of Axiom vs. Dragon Lee? Is Dragon Lee really the next Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments below!

