26-year-old star to align with Rhea Ripley soon? Analyzing the possibility

Rhea Ripley endorsed a rising star the last time she appeared on WWE NXT. The Women's World Champion praised the 26-year-old star by calling her a "bada*s" on the June 27, 2023, episode of the white-and-gold brand. Could it be that Ripley wants to form an alliance with said star?

The subject of Rhea Ripley's praise at NXT Gold Rush Week Two was none other than Lyra Valkyria. The former NXT UK star had The Eradicator's attention after she took out Jacy Jayne in a backstage segment. The angle could lead to a potential alliance between Ripley and Valkyria.

Valkyria could even be asked to join The Judgment Day by The Eradicator of the faction herself next week on NXT. For those unaware, all four members of the stable are coming to WWE's third brand next Tuesday at the invitation of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Fans simply cannot afford to miss the July 11, 2023, episode of NXT. It is possible that we may witness the crowning of a new NXT Champion in Damian Priest. After all, he has the Money in the Bank briefcase and can use it on any title he wants within 365 days.

The Archer of Infamy teased cashing in his contract this past Monday on RAW in the main event but was stopped in his tracks due to Finn Balor's interference. The show ended with Seth Rollins escaping to the back, still the World Heavyweight Champion.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Natalya on this week's RAW. The two women delivered an excellent match for the crowd in attendance and fans at home. Ultimately, The Eradicator retained her title against The Queen of Harts.

Ripley's next defense could take place against a WWE Hall of Famer at SummerSlam 2023, according to some fans. The creative team could still book Ripley to defend her title on the road to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

