26-year-old star to help Raquel Rodriguez win the title from Rhea Ripley? Hint: It's not Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley has cemented herself as one of the most ruthless women in WWE. With the gold over her shoulder and The Judgment Day standing beside her, there’s no stopping The Eradicator from unleashing horror upon other superstars.

Despite the brutality, some women chose to stand against Ripley. On the WWE main roster, it's Raquel Rodriguez. This cost Rodriguez the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles due to Rhea Ripley injuring her right before the title match. Furthermore, The Eradicator injured Raquel’s tag team partner, Liv Morgan, as well.

On WWE NXT, it's Lyra Valkyria. She took a stand against The Eradicator following Dominik Mysterio’s match against Dragon Lee on NXT's latest episode. In fact, Valkyria attacked Rhea Ripley when she was in a confrontation with Rey Mysterio. Considering the former NXT UK star's rise against the Women’s World Champion, it’s possible Lyra Valkyria will side with Raquel Rodriguez.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

. Disrespectful

. Cut me off

. Kicked me on the face



Lyra you’ve used the little bit of kindness I had in my heart for you and threw it back in my face. This will NOT happen again. You’ve started something YOU can’t finish. . Ruined a nice moment. Disrespectful. Cut me off. Kicked me on the faceLyra you’ve used the little bit of kindness I had in my heart for you and threw it back in my face. This will NOT happen again. You’ve started something YOU can’t finish. twitter.com/wwe/status/168…

The Judgment Day member had previously shown some amount of admiration towards Valkyria. The Eradicator was willing to give Lyra a chance when she asked her to build credibility by defeating Jacy Jayne. However, WWE NXT’s latest episode was the end of that. Lyra interrupted a moment between Dominik and Rhea and even shocked Dirty Dom by referring to The Eradicator as “Mami.”

Raquel Rodriguez returned on WWE RAW to ambush Rhea Ripley

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Raquel Rodriguez returned to even the score with Rhea Ripley. She attacked The Eradicator right before the night's main event. Rodriguez shoved Rhea into the barricade before making The Eradicator pay with a series of brutal punches.

Not only did WWE officials run out to stop the brawl, but so did Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. There was a brief brawl between LeRae and Ripley, where the latter threw a shoe before the officials could finally put an end to it.

If Lyra Valkyria joins Raquel Rodriguez, The Nightmare will need to watch her back at all times. Since The Judgment Day doesn’t have any woman other than Ripley, the men won’t be able to physically attack the female superstars to save the Women's World Champion.

