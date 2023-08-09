Rey Mysterio to mentor 26-year-old WWE star against Rhea Ripley? Examining what we know so far

Rey Mysterio failed to prevent Rhea Ripley from helping Dominik Mysterio retain his title tonight on WWE NXT. But the WWE Hall of Famer apparently found a new protégé in a 26-year-old star against Mami and her Dom Dom.

The person in question is Lyra Valkyria. The former NXT UK star attacked Rhea Ripley who was in the middle provoking Rey Mysterio in the main event of NXT this week. Lyra took out Rhea while Dragon Lee removed Dominik from the ring.

Rey apparently didn’t expect Lyra to show up in the main event of the show. The veteran raised Lyra and Dragon Lee’s hand as Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley looked from outside the ring in disbelief as the show went off the air.

Rey could mentor Lyra Valkyria following the events of WWE NXT tonight. The legendary luchador could offer his veteran advice to the young star ahead of a possible match with Mami on NXT. Rey was seen offering his wise counsel to Roxanne Perez and Thea Hail earlier during the show as well.

Speaking of Thea Hail, the Chase U standout asked the Hall of Famer if he still loves his son. Rey’s reply hinted at a possible face turn for both Dominik and Rhea amid all The Judgment Day drama that’s happening on WWE Raw.

What happened after Rhea Ripley confronted Rey Mysterio on WWE NXT?

Rhea once again helped Dominik retain the NXT North American Championship this week on the white and gold brand. Mami took out Dragon Lee with her Women’s World Championship belt, allowing Dom to hit the Michinoku Driver on the challenger for the win.

Rey Mysterio, who was in Lee’s corner for the match, got in the ring and confronted Dominik following his controversial win. Rhea stepped in between the father and the son. She tried to provoke Rey by shoving him.

Lyra Valkyria appeared from behind to attack Mami. The upstart took out the Women’s World Champion while Lee made short work of Dom. It remains to be seen if the confrontation will lead to a mixed tag team match next week or on NXT Heatwave in two weeks from tonight.

How would you rate NXT tonight? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here