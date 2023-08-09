The Judgment Day could be heading for massive transformation: Analyzing major domino effect that might be in the works!

The Judgment Day has been dealing with a lit bit of trouble lately. The miscommunication between Finn Balor and Damian Priest has already cost the group a major world title match twice. It seems the faction is headed toward a massive transformation, one that could have major implications.

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, Thea Hail asked Rey Mysterio if he still loves his son Dominik Mysterio. The Hall of Famer said he hopes Dominik will one day realize the error of his ways. This could lead to a potential face turn for both Dom and Rhea Ripley.

WWE @WWE



From one underdog to another, @reymysterio gives some great advice to @theahail_wwe



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/q3h1Yhd6pQ "I truly believe you're going to be a champion one day."From one underdog to another, @reymysterio gives some great advice to @theahail_wwe

WWE could then use this face turn to split The Judgment and turn Dominik and Ripley into a separate act. The company has already teased a potential feud between Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The two have been at odds ever since Priest won the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Priest’s actions inadvertently cost Balor his World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins this past Saturday at SummerSlam 2023. Their differences only grew this past Monday on Raw during the tag team main event.

It’s worth noting that Balor’s former protégé, JD McDonagh, is also playing a huge role in the current Judgment Day storyline. The Irish Ace suggested that Priest get rid of his Money in the Bank briefcase because it’s getting between him and Balor.

Could JD McDonagh replace Damian Priest in The Judgment Day?

McDonagh has apparently been in Finn Balor’s ear for weeks now. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion tweeted his support for his longtime friend after his humiliating loss to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023.

McDonagh also took out Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn before his six-man tag team main event on Raw this past Monday. His actions might convince Finn Balor to replace him with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC pic.twitter.com/LAgW7kIzP5 Is JD McDonagh gunning for someone's spot in The Judgment Day?

It remains to be seen if Balor will form a new alliance with the former Jordan Devlin on WWE Raw.

Are you liking The Judgment Day’s current direction? Let us know in the comment section below!

