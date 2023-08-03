26-year-old WWE RAW star needs to be the woman to dethrone Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's World Championship reign so far has received some scorn from the fanbase owing to a lack of title defenses. It seems former tag champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are next in line.

Elsewhere on Monday Night RAW, Maxxine Dupri has been knocking it out of the proverbial park ever since she joined forces with Alpha Academy. The 26-year-old competed in her debut match on the flagship show on July 3rd.

With growing popularity among the WWE Universe, Maxxine Dupri could eventually dethrone Rhea Ripley. This may seem a bit far-fetched, but her title contention does not need to happen soon. It would be a wild ending to The Judgment Day star's championship run.

The viewers have something to look forward to every week on the red brand with Alpha Academy's engaging segments. The team itself as a whole deserves to be in the spotlight.

When Maxxine Dupri revealed top WWE star complimented her

During the WWE After The Bell podcast not long ago, Maxxine Dupri spoke about when Ronda Rousey made a flattering comment directed at her. Dupri stated that the ex-UFC star was impressed with the singlet she wore to the ring:

"It was funny, right before I walked through gorilla, Ronda said to me, she's like, 'Finally, someone's making a singlet look s*xy.' I'm like yes, that's what we're doing in 2023. I'm claiming whatever I want it to be and I'm making it s*xy."

She further explained how associating herself with Alpha Academy "inspired" her:

"It's one of those things where I'm inspired by Alpha Academy. I'm with them every week, I've spent all this time with them and I'm like, 'Why would I not want to be cohesive with them?' So I made it last week."

Maxxine Dupri, along with a few other popular stars, are slated for SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit. Check out why here.

