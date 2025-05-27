27-year-old WWE star to break Roman Reigns' historic WrestleMania record? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE, with a list of accolades to his name. What truly sets him apart is his WrestleMania feat. Reigns holds the record for the most WrestleMania main events (10) in the company's history. Breaking such a monumental record surely seems implausible for any star, but WWE may have found the right guy to do that.

Ad

Bron Breakker has the potential to surpass Roman Reigns' most WrestleMania main events record in the next 10-12 years. This week on RAW, Paul Heyman dropped a very interesting line in his segment, which he called an insight into the future. With a strong conviction, The Wiseman envisioned that Breakker would be the guy to headline WrestleMania 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50.

There is no doubt that anything Heyman touches turns into gold. Over the years, every superstar the veteran managed became a megastar. Therefore, with Paul Heyman currently mentoring Bron Breakker, the future looks very bright for the 27-year-old. Moreover, WWE holds him in high regard, and the youngster is being looked at as the 'future of the company.'

Ad

Trending

Besides, Breakker has a long career ahead, potentially spanning two decades or more. With Roman Reigns' appearances becoming less frequent due to his part-time schedule, WWE is likely to invest in younger talent to build the next big star. As a result, the Stamford-based promotion appears to be grooming Bron Breakker as a future main eventer on the main roster.

The former Intercontinental Champion could have a similar career trajectory as Roman Reigns to accumulate a dozen Mania headliners. Breakker's in-ring prowess and charisma, along with Paul Heyman's guidance, surely add much credibility to this fact. However, it will take time, at least a decade, for the 27-year-old to accomplish that feat, which currently belongs to the OTC.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bron Breakker to face Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania match next year?

Ever since Bron Breakker debuted in WWE, a lot of fans have started to draw parallels with Roman Reigns. The two superstars crossed paths on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, which turned out to be explosive. The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see the Reigns and Breakker go to a war against each other.

Ad

This match has the potential to create rumblings, and WWE is seemingly saving it for a bigger stage. The OTC is likely to face the 27-year-old in a marquee WrestleMania match down the line. It could happen next year, especially due to their storylines converging.

Currently, Roman Reigns is involved in a storyline with Seth Rollins' faction, which includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This storyline is expected to lead to a match between the two former Shield brothers at SummerSlam. If it happens, Reigns could face Breakker at The Show of Shows next year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Well, it is only speculation at this point and nothing can be said for sure. Only time will tell how things shape up in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More