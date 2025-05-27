  • home icon
  • 27-year-old WWE star to break Roman Reigns' historic WrestleMania record? Exploring the possibility

27-year-old WWE star to break Roman Reigns' historic WrestleMania record? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Modified May 27, 2025 09:13 GMT
Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman
Roman Reigns has a historic record [Image Source: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE, with a list of accolades to his name. What truly sets him apart is his WrestleMania feat. Reigns holds the record for the most WrestleMania main events (10) in the company's history. Breaking such a monumental record surely seems implausible for any star, but WWE may have found the right guy to do that.

Bron Breakker has the potential to surpass Roman Reigns' most WrestleMania main events record in the next 10-12 years. This week on RAW, Paul Heyman dropped a very interesting line in his segment, which he called an insight into the future. With a strong conviction, The Wiseman envisioned that Breakker would be the guy to headline WrestleMania 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50.

There is no doubt that anything Heyman touches turns into gold. Over the years, every superstar the veteran managed became a megastar. Therefore, with Paul Heyman currently mentoring Bron Breakker, the future looks very bright for the 27-year-old. Moreover, WWE holds him in high regard, and the youngster is being looked at as the 'future of the company.'

Besides, Breakker has a long career ahead, potentially spanning two decades or more. With Roman Reigns' appearances becoming less frequent due to his part-time schedule, WWE is likely to invest in younger talent to build the next big star. As a result, the Stamford-based promotion appears to be grooming Bron Breakker as a future main eventer on the main roster.

The former Intercontinental Champion could have a similar career trajectory as Roman Reigns to accumulate a dozen Mania headliners. Breakker's in-ring prowess and charisma, along with Paul Heyman's guidance, surely add much credibility to this fact. However, it will take time, at least a decade, for the 27-year-old to accomplish that feat, which currently belongs to the OTC.

Bron Breakker to face Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania match next year?

Ever since Bron Breakker debuted in WWE, a lot of fans have started to draw parallels with Roman Reigns. The two superstars crossed paths on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, which turned out to be explosive. The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see the Reigns and Breakker go to a war against each other.

This match has the potential to create rumblings, and WWE is seemingly saving it for a bigger stage. The OTC is likely to face the 27-year-old in a marquee WrestleMania match down the line. It could happen next year, especially due to their storylines converging.

Currently, Roman Reigns is involved in a storyline with Seth Rollins' faction, which includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This storyline is expected to lead to a match between the two former Shield brothers at SummerSlam. If it happens, Reigns could face Breakker at The Show of Shows next year.

Well, it is only speculation at this point and nothing can be said for sure. Only time will tell how things shape up in the coming months.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
