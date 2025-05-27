"Each one would be box office" - Paul Heyman's bold claim regarding Bron Breakker on RAW catches WWE legend's attention

Paul Heyman claimed on this week's Monday Night RAW that Bron Breakker will main event WrestleMania 45 to 52. His claim caught the attention of Rick Steiner.

Steiner has appeared alongside his son Breakker on WWE television. At NXT New Year's Evil 2022, he joined his son after he dethroned Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship for the first time. He was also involved in a storyline in NXT where Joe Gacy and Harland kidnapped him.

On X, Steiner reacted and agreed to Heyman claiming that Bron Breakker would headline multiple WrestleMania events throughout his career.

"And each one would be box office," wrote Steiner.

Bron Breakker lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. However, the loss only marked the beginning of the newest faction in WWE.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. He evened the odds for The Visionary after he found himself outnumbered against CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

At the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Breakker and Rollins defeated Punk and Sami Zayn with help from the returning Bronson Reed. The Aus-zilla aligned himself with Rollins and Heyman's group after previously feuding with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in 2024.

